Be Prepared to See More Police Patrolling New York Roads

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced state and local police will be stepping up patrols.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Thursday, Gov. Cuomo announced that state and local law enforcement agencies across New York will be stepping up patrols to crack down on impaired driving during the Super Bowl weekend.

The enforcement campaign will run from Friday, Feb. 5, through Monday, Feb. 8. This safety initiative is designed to reduce alcohol and drug-related traffic crashes, officials say. It is sponsored by STOP-DWI with funding from the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee.

"Super Bowl weekend is an exciting time of year, and I urge all New Yorkers to celebrate responsibly," Cuomo said. "New York has zero-tolerance for impaired driving, and law enforcement will be on the road all weekend long to help keep New Yorkers safe. If you drink and drive, you will get caught, so avoid costly and potentially deadly consequences by planning for a safe ride home."

During the 2020 Super Bowl campaign, law enforcement throughout the New York State issued 26,375 tickets for vehicle and traffic law violations, including 850 arrests for DWI, according to Gov. Cuomo's office.

These STOP-DWI enforcement campaigns occur throughout the year. During the recent "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign, which was held during the busy holiday season from December 16 through January 1, law enforcement agencies throughout the state issued more than 70,000 tickets for vehicle and traffic law violations and made 2,067 arrests for DWI.

"Driving while impaired can result in tragic consequences for you, your passengers and others on the road. Troopers will be on patrol this weekend looking for potentially impaired drivers. If you plan on celebrating the big game this weekend, please do it safely, and plan ahead or drive sober," State Police Acting Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post newsletter.

Keep Reading: