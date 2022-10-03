Scary Video Released of Rescue from Fiery Barn Crash

A historic barn was destroyed in a fiery crash last week, and the driver was saved in dramatic fashion. Police say a teen drove into the building while driving drunk in the early morning hours of September 22nd, and newly released video shows just how dangerous the scene was.

Historic Barn Crash in Town of Wappinger, NY

The devastating crash on 9D claimed one of the town of Wappinger's most historic buildings. The Red Barn was constructed over 150 years ago in 1865. The van smashed completely through a side wall (above) and caused a fire that nearly took the life of the driver who police say was unresponsive when they arrived.

Car Fire Rescue in Town of Wappinger, NY

"Troopers Michael J. Winkelman and James P. Flynn-Kocourek... discovered a minivan that struck a barn in the town of Wappinger", a post from the New York State Police (NYSP) began. "As fire spread rapidly from the vehicle to the barn, they acted quickly to pull the 17-year-old from the vehicle to safety -- moments before the entire structure became engulfed. The Troopers' decisive actions likely prevented a tragedy." You can see the rescue in the video below.

Community Reacts to Rescue

Luckily, the driver was not seriously injured. "Very brave, thank you Troopers for all you do!", said one comment on the NYSP's Facebook page. "The model for state law enforcement throughout the nation. Thank you NYSP!", said another.

The 17-year-old driver was treated at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. The barn was reduced to a pile of charred rubble and caused road closures for many hours.

