Suspect Still at Large After a Bank Is Robbed in Ulster County

The Key Bank branch was robbed Thursday afternoon.

Every time we report that a bank was robbed in our area, I always seem to have the same thought: People still try to get away with robbing banks? Apparently, the answer is yes they do because it happened again yesterday afternoon in Ulster County.

According to the Daily Freeman, the Key Bank branch located at 1203 Ulster Ave, in the town of Ulster, was held up by a white male around 2:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Town of Ulster Police Chief Kyle Berardi told the Freeman that the suspect reportedly entered the branch and demanded money from a teller. Chief Berardi did say that the suspect, described to police as an "older white male" did not display a weapon during the robbery, however, "there was one mentioned".

Chief Berardi didn't say if the suspect got away with any cash, but did say that the suspect did flee the scene of the robbery on foot. Both the Town of Ulster Police and the Ulster County Sheriffs Office responded to the robbery. Police didn't announce much more information regarding the robbery as an investigation is underway with police examining security camera footage from the scene.

If you have any information, or might have been in the area of the Hudson Valley Mall on Ulster Ave on Thursday afternoon and saw something out of the ordinary, please contact the Town of Ulster Police Department at (845) 382-1111. Once police release any more information about the robbery we will update this article with details.

33 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."