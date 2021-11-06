Baby Needed For Urgent Casting Call in Newburgh, New York

Could your baby be the next big star from the Hudson Valley? A baby is needed for a small part in a movie and it pays.

Have you ever wanted to be in a movie or television series? It may be too late for you but you can still live vicariously through your children. There are so many childhood stars with success stories like Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, Ryan Gosling, Michael J. Fox and even Leonardo DiCaprio.

All child stars have one thing in common. They all got there start somewhere and it could be right in Newburgh, New York.

According to Hudson Valley Casting, a production crew needs a baby over the age of 6 months for a shoot. The child will be in the background of the scene.

The add states that they pay around $182 for an 8 hour shoot.

The shooting date is coming up fast as it is on Monday, November 8.

If you have a child that could play the part email:

amyheidicastingassociates@gmail.com

