Axl Rose Slams ‘Bad, Repulsive’ President Trump

Axl Rose accused President Donald Trump of sowing the seeds of discourse that resulted in violence over the weekend. People in cities across the U.S. protested the killing of George Floyd and other instance of deadly force used by police officers against African Americans.

"Lamestream media isn't doing everything within their power 2 foment hatred n’ anarchy, that’s U!" the Guns N' Roses singer wrote on Twitter. "As long as we get what Ur doing, that Ur fake news n’ a truly bad, repulsive excuse 4 a person w/a sick agenda, we can work past U w/whatever it takes 2 a better, stronger future!!"

Protests spread across Floyd's hometown of Minneapolis last week. On Friday, Trump tweeted, "Any difficulty and we will assume control, but when the looting starts, the shooting starts," referencing a quote made in 1967 by Miami Police Chief Walter Headley.

The tweet was viewed by many as an incitement to take violent action against protesters. Twitter even flagged the content, noting that its content violated the company's terms of service.

Rose's comment was the latest to come from a rocker - and the music industry - in the wake of the protests, but it was not his first shot at Trump and his administration. Since Trump's election in November 2016, the singer has called out the president for "whining" and playing "Sweet Child O' Mine" at a rally, criticized his response to the California wildfires and said the White House was the "gold standard of what can be considered disgraceful."

He's also posted negative opinions about First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions III and, more recently, Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin.