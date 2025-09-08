Get ready for an unforgettable night of classic rock as Australian Pink Floyd makes its way to the Palace Theatre in Albany on Sunday, September 14th! We're giving you the chance to attend for FREE, so read below to find out how you can win!

Australian Pink Floyd is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished and authentic tribute acts in the world. Formed in 1988, the band quickly garnered a reputation for their meticulous attention to detail, faithfully recreating the iconic sound and live experience of Pink Floyd. Over the years, they've gained a global following, performing to packed arenas across Europe, North America, and beyond. Their shows include intricate light displays, high-quality visuals, and exacting renditions of Pink Floyd's extensive catalog, bringing the legendary band's music to life in a way that has earned them praise from fans and critics alike.

The band's success isn’t just due to their technical skill; Australian Pink Floyd is known for capturing the essence of Pink Floyd’s emotive and atmospheric soundscapes. Their performances feature an array of classic Pink Floyd hits, from "Comfortably Numb" to "Wish You Were Here," and their ability to recreate Pink Floyd's dynamic live shows has made them a favorite among both hardcore fans and casual listeners.

Tickets are on sale now on Ticketmaster.com and on the Palace Theatre official website, or you can enter using the form below for your chance to win a pair of tickets for FREE!