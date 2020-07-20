Attorney Found Dead in Hudson Valley Allegedly Killed Judge’s Son

An attorney reported dead in the Hudson Valley is believed to be the gunman who fatally shot a judge's 20-year-old son and critically wounded her husband.

On Sunday, someone potentially dressed as a FedEx delivery driver opened fire at Judge Esther Salas' North Brunswick home, NBC reports. FedEx said they are working with the police.

Salas was in her home's basement at the time of the shooting and wasn't injured. Her 20-year-old son, Daniel Anderl, was fatally shot and her 63-year-old husband, criminal attorney Mark Anderl, was also shot and critically wounded.

Officials believe the gunman was an attorney who was found dead on property in the town of Rockland in Sullivan County, not far from Liberty, multiple media outlets are reporting, including ABC, NBC, and CNN.

Sources tell ABC News the dead suspect was a lawyer who had a case with Judge Salas in 2015. The dead body was found in a car by a municipal employee. A FedEx package addressed to Salas was also found in the car, ABC reports.

The unnamed man reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police have yet to release a statement. A motive remains unclear and CNN reports there weren't any threats against the judge.

In 2011, Salas became New Jersey's first Latina US District Court judge after President Barack Obama nominated her and she was approved by the Senate./