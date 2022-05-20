Attempted Murder Suspect Found With Loaded Gun in Poughkeepsie

A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a Poughkeepsie man wanted for attempted murder. The suspect was found with a loaded gun, police say.

Two people were arrested in the City of Poughkeepsie following a routine traffic stop. Police say both were in possession of weapons and one was wanted for attempted murder.

On Wednesday, May 18, members of the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department conducted a vehicle and traffic stop at 11 Boulevard Knolls in the City of Poughkeepsie.

Carlos A. Reyes Jr., 30, of Poughkeepsie was arrested and charged with one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C felony. Reyes was charged with criminal possession of a weapon after police allegedly found a loaded weapon.

Reyes was also arrested on a Dutchess County Court warrant of arrest for one count of attempted murder in the second degree, a class B felony, one count of attempted assault in the first degree, a class C felony and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C felony.

As a result of the stop, a loaded Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun was recovered, according to City of Poughkeepsie police.

Andre J. Irving, 29, of Poughkeepsie was arrested and charged with one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C felony.

Both were held pending arraignment.

Multiple Shots Fired in City of Poughkeepsie

"During the preceding several months, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department has responded to that area for multiple shots fired incidents," the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated in a press release. "Community members with information regarding violence or suspicious activity in their neighborhood are encouraged to contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department Neighborhood Recovery Unit at 845-451-4060. For active situations, call 845-451-4000 or 911."

