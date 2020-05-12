Despite New York starting the reopening process, officials say New Yorkers must continue to avoid groups and stay inside as much as possible.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a number of regions are ready to reopen when the New York State on PAUSE order expires on May 15. Regions can start to reopen after a number of CDC guidelines are met.

Cuomo said on Monday the Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley regions have met all seven metrics. The Hudson Valley meets five of the seven metrics.

Once a region meets the criteria to reopen, businesses will reopen in four phases. Phase 1 includes construction, manufacturing, and select retail with curbside pick-up. Phase 2 is retail, real estate, and finance. Phase 3 will allow restaurants and hotels to reopen. And Phase 4 includes entertainment venues and schools.

Now that the state is starting to reopen, New Yorkers are wondering when can we stop following social distancing guidelines.

"There is, unsurprisingly, a significant demand by people right now across New York and our neighboring states to gather and enjoy each other’s’ company. While people should be able to have fun, facilities or events that attract hundreds of people from outside the region pose a significant public health danger as we try to carefully reopen. These places should be closed and events should continue to be postponed or cancelled until the threat of COVID-19 has subsided," Cuomo's New York Forward Guide states.

According to the guide, New Yorkers must "continue to social distance, continuing to wear a mask, continuing practicing good hand hygiene or wearing gloves, and continuing to stay inside as much as possible."

The guide states there is an increased risk of getting infected or infecting others every minute someone interacts with the public.

"Failing to do your part could mean more people get infected, potentially overwhelming hospitals or infecting health care workers themselves," the New York Forward guide says.

Officials understand its' been a tough couple of months, but believe the next weeks and months will be even tougher.

"As spring gives way to summer and it gets warmer and nicer outside, as the economy eases back into motion, as the statistics look more and more encouraging, and as cabin fever reaches a breaking point, New Yorkers are going to have to dig in and keep doing what they’ve been doing so well: Staying inside and avoiding others. Wearing a mask, all the time. Washing their hands. And keeping certain businesses and industries temporarily closed. This is part of our new normal, at least for the time being. It’s frustrating – there’s no denying that. But now is our make or break point. If we double down on our efforts and fulfill our social responsibility now, we can rid New York of this virus for good," the guide says.