Army Sergeant Sentenced For Death of West Point Cadet

A U.S. Army sergeant was sentenced negligent homicide in connection with a rollover crash that injured 21 and killed one cadet at West Point.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

In June 2019, 22-year-old Christopher Morgan of New Jersey was killed and nearly two dozen others were hurt in a violent rollover crash in West Point. A M1085 medium tactical vehicle long-wheelbase cargo truck rolled over off Route 293 near Camp Natural Bridge in the West Point training area.

Nineteen other cadets and two soldiers were injured, officials say. Those injuries were described as non-life-threatening. The cadets, a group of rising seniors set to graduate in 2020, were heading out for a map-reading and land-based navigational exercise, officials said.

Staff Sergeant Ladonies Strong, 32 was charged involuntary manslaughter, negligent homicide, prevention of authorized seizure of property, reckless operation of a vehicle; and two counts of dereliction of duty under the Uniformed Code of Military Justice, the Army Times reports.

Strong was later found guilty of negligent homicide. On Tuesday Strong was sentenced to three years confinement and discharge for bad conduct, military officials told CBS.