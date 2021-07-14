‘Armed, Dangerous’ Gang Member On The Run In The Hudson Valley

Police continue to ask for help looking for an "armed and dangerous gang member" who's accused of murder in the Hudson Valley.

Ellenville police report an arrest warrant was issued in connection with an Ellenville murder last month. 30-year-old Dominic "Domo" King is accused of killing 39-year-old Gerald Richardson near an Ellenville park.

Richardson was shot multiple times at 8 Berme Road in the Village of Ellenville on Tuesday, June 29 just before 11 p.m., police say. Richardson later died from his injuries and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police are currently asking for help in finding King. King also goes by the name "Domo." King is described as being 5'10" 220 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his right and left forearms. King has strong ties to Kingston, police say.

"Subject is a known gang member and is armed and dangerous," Ellenville Police said on Facebook. "Do not approach this subject. If you know the whereabouts or you see him please contact the Ellenville Police Department immediately at 845-647-4422."

