Any Idea What This Poughkeepsie Business Was Back in the Day?

Before this Poughkeepsie location helped with body issues, what business called this location home?

Over the last few weeks, we've had so much fun trying to identify what used to be in certain locations across the Hudson Valley. If you've lived in the area, like I have for the last 30 years or so, you've noticed that so many businesses have come and gone over the years.

There are so many of them that I've turned identifying them into a game I play with my kids all the time. We've had fun trying to figure out what was floating in Newburgh, with your help we figured out what this abandoned building on Route 55 in Poughkeepsie used to be, and just last night as we were driving on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie, we stumbled across another business that was once something different then it is today.

We were driving south on rt 9, stopped at the light in front of the entrance to the South Hills Mall when my daughter asked me if I had gone to the doctor yet to have them look at my foot. (Yeah I've had some trouble with my foot over the last year), anyway, she asked because we were sitting at the light in front of Orthopedic Associates. I told her I hadn't gone yet but asked her if she remembered what was in their building before it was Orthopedic Associates.

She gave me the 15-year-old eye roll and told me she didn't want to play my game today...LOL! I said fine, be that way, I'll play with my friends at work. I know that there was definitely something different here before, just can't remember what it was. Take a look and let us know if you can figure it out.

Google Maps

What do you think? Call or text us through the Wolf app.

