Annual Rhinebeck Hot-Air Balloon Festival Postponed

The Hot Air Balloon Festival that takes place at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds, hosted by the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce originally set to take place July 10-12, 2020, has been postponed.

The hope of the organizers is that they can work with sponsors, balloon operators and vendors to provide a safe alternative way to showcase the majesty of the balloons during this time of social distancing and to potentially have that alternative available to present this festival (in some form) in the Fall of 2020.

If you have already purchased a ticket, a ride in a balloon or paid your vendor fees, one of the festival organizers will be contacting you to get you your refund.

Have you been up in a hot-air balloon? Would you recommend it to others or would you suggest they keep both feet on the ground? What outdoor festivals, that you were looking forward to attending this year are now cancelled? Let us know.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: