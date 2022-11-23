Annual Performance of Handel’s Messiah Takes Place At The Bardavon; Enter to Win

Get ready to experience this fantastic annual concert event! For the 7th year in a row, The Bardavon will be putting on the orchestral performance of Handel's Messiah, featuring the Hudson Valley Philharmonic Orchestra, the Cappella Festiva Chamber Choir, and other guest soloists.

Led by guest conductor Christine Howlett, experience this 17th classical arrangement in the venue's beautiful music hall! Along with enjoying the incredible musical ensemble, ticket holders will be invited to an exclusive pre-concert talk with Christine as she goes in-depth about preparing for this exceptional event.

Featured in the show will be the iconic Hallelujah Chorus, which you will be able to sing along with. Check out the video below for a sneak peek!

