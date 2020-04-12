Anderson Center for Autism in Need of PPE

A Hudson Valley organization is still in need of medical supplies.

The Anderson Center for Autism in Staatsburg is looking for donations of personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The organization, whose mission is "Optimizing the Quality of Life for Individuals with Autism," posted to their social media accounts that they are looking for several different items to keep their "teams members and individuals safe and healthy."

They are looking for masks, gloves, gowns, goggles, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.

If you have any extra material you can send it to:

Attn: Eliza Bozenski, Business Center

Anderson Center for Autism

4885 Route 9, P.O. Box 367

Staatsburg, NY 12580

You can also make donations on the Donate page through the Anderson Center website.



