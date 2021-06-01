An Open Letter to the HV Kid Who Rear-Ended That Mercedes

It's okay dude, we've all been there. It's not the end of the world, just a minor inconvenience.

As I was driving to work today, I got off the bridge and was entering those ridiculous roundabout turns in Poughkeepsie that we're forced to endure when we need to get on Route 9. As I came around the turn, I saw that there was some sort of situation happening up ahead. I saw a tow truck, and two cars stopped and people standing around. Obviously, an accident has occurred.

The police hadn't arrived at the scene at that point, so the accident must have just happened. There was a younger kid, probably college age or so, maybe younger, but you get my point. He had rear-ended a black car. The kid looked nervous, placing his hands on his head, obviously upset at the situation. Totally justified, and I've been there, and I think we all have. He had that look on his face like he was scared to call his dad with the news. Definitely felt that before.

It sucks when you rear-end another driver, because, yup you guessed it, it's your fault. But, not only did you rear-end somebody, you rear-ended the dude in the brand new Mercedes, and that dude did not look happy. While I'm sure this is going to be a costly week for you, don't let it bring you down. Nobody seemed to be hurt following the accident, and you both were able to walk away unscratched. So that's a huge positive.

I know this was not how you imagine kicking your summer off, but it can only get better from here. Keep that head up! Also, I know a good body shop if you're interested.

