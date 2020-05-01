Almost 2,000 Hudson Valley Residents Have Died From COVID-19

The Hudson Valley is nearing 2,000 COVID-19 related deaths.

On Thursday, Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus announced 320 residents have died from COVID-19.

The New York State Department of Health reports seven more deaths since Monday in Dutchess County, two more fatalities in Putnam County, 21 more Rockland County deaths and 85 more fatalities from Westchester County.

There are now 69 reported deaths in Dutchess County, 45 from Putnam County, 1,031 in Westchester County and 398 from Rockland County, according to the New York State Department of Health.

Twelve more deaths were reported in Ulster County since Hudson Valley Post's last report, bringing the county total to 35, according to the Ulster County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Sullivan County reported one more death on its COVID-19 dashboard since Monday afternoon. The county now has 22 fatalities due to COVID-19.