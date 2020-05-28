All Summer Camps Canceled in Newburgh

Newburgh officials announced summer camps will not run this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, officials from the Town of Newburgh announced all summer camps have been canceled.

"Due to the continued concerns surrounding COVID-19, the Town of Newburgh has decided to cancel all summer camps being offered this summer. This was a difficult decision for Supervisor Gil Piaquadio and the Town Council. It was made with the health and welfare of the children and staff as the deciding factor. The Town Council and Recreation Staff understand how much our families look forward to these camps each summer, however, the safety of the children is of the utmost concern," Town of Newburgh officials wrote on the Town's website.

Town of Newburgh councilman Scott Manley wrote on Facebook last week officials wanted to keep summer camps open, but there were a number of risk factors to consider.

"Many guidelines from the CDC that must be followed if allowed to open. Including taking every campers and staff temperatures several times a day, no contact sports or games, no field trips, no grandparents dropping off or picking up the campers. That's just a small amount of guidelines, and guidelines seem to be popping up daily," Manley wrote on Facebook last week. "Will have to change they [SIC] way even registration is done, With so many restrictions on what activities that can be done, is there enough left to fill the whole day."

Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said state officials are reviewing guidelines for summer camps. But added, as a parent, he wouldn't send his child to summer camps, until more is known about a rare disease in children that's believed to be linked to COVID-19.