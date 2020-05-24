All New York Professional Sports Leagues Can Begin Training

Governor Cuomo announced that as of today (May 24th), all professional sports leagues can now begin training for their respective seasons.

Per Sportsnet.ca, the state of New York will be working directly with the professional sports teams involved so that they can begin training camps "as soon as possible". Governor Cuomo said in his press conference:

We want you up, we want people to be able to watch sports, to the extent people are still staying home. It gives people something to do. It’s a return to normalcy.

While it is uncertain exactly which NYS teams will begin training and when, they will all have to adhere to strict health and safety protocols.