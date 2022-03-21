‘Alarming’ Number of NY Teens are ‘Overdosing’ on Weed Products in HV

Officials from the Hudson Valley continue to worry after a number of high school students were hospitalized from marijuana use.

Last week, several Pine Bush High School students were transported to the hospital due to drug use.

"The health consequences were serious, but they have recovered and are getting support from their families," Pine Bush's interim superintendent Donna Geidel said.

Several Monticello High school students also got seriously sick from marijuana last week, according to Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

Hoovler joined the Police Chiefs’ Association of Orange County in "Warning the Public about the Dangers of Substances Being Ingested by High School Students."

The Police Chiefs Association of Orange County and District Attorney’s Office issued the warning about recent "overdoses" in Orange County high schools involving THC, CBD oils, “K2,” other substances ingested by vaping or marijuana edibles, officials say.

“Medical Emergencies because of the ingestion of high concentration of THC and other substances through vaping or ingesting edibles is becoming an unfortunate trend in our schools and communities,” Town of Crawford Police Chief Dominick Blasko said. “These alarming number of THC related medical emergencies should be a wakeup call for parents to further educate themselves and have a blunt discussions with young people about these dangerous and unregulated substances."

Officials issued a warning to Orange County residents that there has been a recent "alarming" increase in Orange County high school students needing medical attention because they have ingested a variety of substances, including synthetic marijuana, commonly called “K2” or “spice”, substances purporting to contain THC or CBD oils, as well as other synthetic substances which are being ingested through the use of electronic cigarettes or “E-cigarettes”.

“For every parent and educator the health and safety of children and teenagers is of paramount importance,” Hoovler said. “It is imperative that young people be warned about dangerous substances by adults that they trust, and that responsible adults be vigilant in ensuring that those in their care are safe.”

On Thursday, Hoovler shared a 911 call after someone called him to say "you can’t overdose on marijuana."

Hoovler told the caller it's "unlikely you will die" from a marijuana "overdose" but shared with the caller a recent 911 call.

911 call:

I have a 15 year old teenager here, sweating, head ache, nausea, high blood pressure, poor coordination, and poor orientation to place and time. Caller says the individual said they used marijuana within the last hour… what is this??

"It’s a 12k ER visit, EMS and police response," Hoover wrote on Facebook. "Talk with your children please, the problems are real…teenagers ARE NOT adults, they make poor choices by nature. So overdose, medical emergency, or acute poisoning, whatever you want to call it, it’s a problem. Talk to your children!"

