After a Ruff Go, Cherry is Chasing a New Home!

Cherry is our Pet of the Week!

She is an adorable Mountain Cur/Mix dog, at 5-years old and weighing about 44 pounds.

Cherry is an energetic and active pup. She is the perfect companion to join you on a walk! At the same time she is the perfect snuggle buddy and fiercely loyal - she would love a family to call her own.

Cherry was brought to Pets Alive over a year ago as a transfer from another local shelter. Though she was adopted soon after, her owner was not able to take care of her, and she found her way back to Pets Alive in June 2021.

Pets Alive is located at 363 Derby Road, Middletown, NY. You can contact Pets Alive to inquire about Cherry or any other animals to adopt by emailing adoptions@petsalive.org or calling 845-386-9738.