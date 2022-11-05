I Rescued A Cat, Now What?

The love that we receive from animals makes the world go 'round. Everyone has a rescue story about their cat or dog. Each of them are very special as to how and when they met their fur baby.

There's Something About Our Pets That Adds So Much Joy To Our Lives

Whether it's the way they meet us at the door after a long day, cuddle with us when we need it the most, or simply make us laugh when needed. Life is better with animals.

When I see local animal rescues, sanctuaries, and humane societies taking part in helping animals and assisting with feral cat colonies, I get excited that someone out there is also making a difference in the world.

Helping animals has been something that I have enjoyed my entire life. Growing up in a home where I had loving cats and dogs, I knew that I would continue to do my best for animals all over.I have volunteered my time with a local humane society and have taken care of stray cats that come my way. Without knowing, this one stole my heart.

Meet Dudley!

He is a sweet, older male cat. Over many months, I gained his trust and he would come closer everyday. There was one day that he allowed me to pet him and this made the both of us happy. Not only did Dudley come around for food but also to be pet, talk to and have someone to hang out with in the sun while watching the clouds pass by.

Dudley's Injury Became A Blessing In Disguise For Him

I had all intentions of bringing him to an organization that could neuter him and give him his shots at a discounted service. However, his recent injury was a blessing in disguise.

Dudley had an abscess on his back due to an animal biting him. I rushed him to a local animal hospital that was able to help him. They drained his abscess and while he was there, they were able to neuter him, give him his rabies and distemper vaccines, cut his nails, de-worm him, give him antibiotics and more. His blood work came back normal except for him testing positive for FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus).

Dudley Was Saved And Faith In Humanity Was Restored

Without much knowledge on this, I was able to reach out to other animal lovers who helped save the day by informing me that this is something that he can live with and it can be a long, healthy one as well.

This Hudson Valley animal rescuer has saved all different types of animals her entire life. She continues to serve the Hudson Valley with her caring efforts and lifesaving skills.

Thankfully, this cat rescuer saved the day and took Dudley under her wing to help give him the love, medical care and attention that he needs and deserves as he recovers after his vet visit.

The Hudson Valley Is Lucky To Have A Dedicated And Heroic Rescuer In The Area

The Hudson Valley is blessed to have such a dedicated, kindhearted and heroic rescuer to assist with saving not only cats and dogs but wildlife.

Dudley is looking for his permanent, loving, fur-ever home as he deserves. With many years of living outdoors in the harsh winters, lack of shelter and safety, it's time for life to begin in a warm, loving home. His caretakers are at max capacity in allowing him to live with them, this is why his story is so important to get out there.

What Can You Do To Help?

If you aren't able adopt to Dudley, be as kind enough to at least share this article with those who may be able to. One act of kindness causes a ripple effect and makes this world a better place where faith in humanity is restored.

More than ever, social media can connect us to those with similar interests, like minded thoughts and hearts. Let's put it to good use to help one another.

Contact information about Dudley and how to adopt him : allison.kay@townsquaremedia.com

What Should You Do If You Are In A Similar Situation?

There are numerous animal shelters and rescues throughout the Hudson Valley. There are also helpful animal control officers, veterinary staff and rescuers that can provide important information to help animals.

Here Are Some Steps You Can Take When Providing For Outdoors Animals

Depending on the animal, there are many ways to go about helping them. Some say that feeding and taking care of wildlife animals is unnecessary but we know when it's time to step in. Therefore, if an animal looks sick or is hurt there are resources for wildlife.

As for stray or feral cats, there are also helpful outlets as well. If it is an emergency situation as Dudley was, be sure to bring the animal to a vet. If you are unable to catch them, ask for assistance from rescues/shelters or animal control that can help safely trap the animal to get it medical attention.

How Can You Provide For Outdoor Cats?

Otherwise, providing safe shelter for outdoor cats along with giving them food and water is essential for survival in the winter. Be sure to contact your local humane society/ shelter/ animal control or vets office to find out what solution would be best in getting the cat(s) assistance.

There are local organizations such as T.A.R.A. that can provide outdoor cats with getting fixed and their shots at a very low cost.

Local shelters may be able to take in homeless pets but each one varies in protocol. Be sure to contact them individually to find out details.

Dudley's story can bring awareness to homeless cats or strays/feral that are left to be forgotten. May we use this heartwarming story as a way to not only help him but assist other animals who haven't gotten the love or care yet that they deserve.

