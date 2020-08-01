74-Year-Old Hudson Valley Man Accused of Sexually Abusing Child

Police believe more victims are possible after a 74-year-old was accused of sexually abusing a child.

Recently, New York State Police from the Poughkeepsie barracks arrested 74-year-old Vincent E. Ferris of Stanford for two counts of criminal sex act, a class E felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

A search warrant was executed at a home subsequent to an investigation regarding criminal sex acts allegedly committed by Ferris against a victim under the age of 17, police say.

Ferris was arraigned before the town of Pine Plains Court and released to the supervision of probation.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information or believes they may be a victim of crimes committed by Vincent Ferris is asked to please contact the State Police at (845) 677-7300. Please refer to case# 9637722.