Recall: Cancer-Causing Compound Found in 5 Popular Sunscreens

If you and the family are planning a trip to the beach this summer be sure to check your sunscreen before you hit the sand.

Most of us will be spending lots of time outside in the summer sun this year and I think most of us follow a similar routine when we are spending a day outside. That routine probably goes something like this, decide where your going, pack a cooler, and of course, put on some sunscreen to protect yourself while you're enjoying your day.

Before you lather yourself and your family up this year make sure you check to make sure they aren't part of a sunscreen recall. Johnson & Johnson announced earlier this week that they are recalling five of its popular sunscreen products according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The recalled sunscreens are all packaged in different sized aerosol cans with different names and all levels of sun protection factors (SPF's). They include:

NEUTROGENA Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen

NEUTROGENA Cool Dry Sport aerosol sunscreen

NEUTROGENA Invisible Daily defense aerosol sunscreen

NEUTROGENA Ultra Sheer aerosol sunscreen

AVEENO Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen

Johnson & Johnson is voluntarily recalling the sunscreens because some samples that were randomly tested were found to contain low levels of benzene, which is a chemical that can cause cancer with repeated exposure.

The recalled sunscreens were distributed nationwide through many different retailers and J&J is making every effort to get all of the five products removed from store shelves. If you've already purchased a can that is part of the recall, J&J is urging everyone to stop using them immediately.

To receive a refund, customers can call the J&J’s Consumer Care Center at 1-800-458-1673. If you need more information on the recall, you can read more about it here.

The Very Best Hudson Valley Swimming Pool Hacks To Up Your Game If you've got a backyard Hudson Valley pool you'll want to make the most of the short swimming season. These must-haves and pool hacks will help make sure you squeeze the most fun out of your backyard oasis.