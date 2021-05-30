It's all-80s, all weekend, on New Jersey 101.5.

I scoured my personal music library, and wrote about 5 Top-10 1980's hits that have...disappeared. I published the article yesterday/Saturday. Click here to read it.

While I am off for the rest of the All '80s Memorial Weekend...I'm (still) in the mood for another round of 1980's songs that were HITS...which you have (probably) forgotten.

Prince "The Hits" Disc 2 cover art, 1993. (Craig Allen photo)

Prince "Take Me With U' (#25/1985)

Al through the "Big Decade," Prince placed hits on the "Hot 100" chart.

When was the last time you heard this one?

From the "Purple Rain" soundtrack, Apollonia sings backup on this song that I think, in hindsight, should have been a BIGGER hit...and deserves some renewed radio airplay.

My Clapton Box Set from 1988...including my concert ticket from 1990. (Craig Allen photo)

Eric Clapton "I've Got A Rock N' Roll Heart" (#18/1983)

Before we lost Prince, Eric Clapton was asked (and I'll paraphrase) "How does it feel to be the world's greatest guitarist? I don't know, ask Prince."

"Old Slow Hand" was born in Ripley, England on March 30, 1945.

Eric Clapton joined his first band, "The Roosters" in 1963...but he didn't stay long, joining the "Yardbirds" (later) in 1963.

Before going solo, Clapton's resume is a "Who's Who" of rock bands: John Mayall's Blues Breakers, Cream, Blind Faith, Delaney and Bonnie, Derek & The Dominoes. He also worked with John Lennon's Plastic Ono Band.

'70s and '80s solo hits include: "Layla," "I Shot The Sheriff," "Lay Down Sally," "Wonderful Tonight," "Cocaine," "Promises," "I Can't Stand It" and "Forever Man," plus this "lost hit" that I bring to your attention:

"I get off on" vintage cars and screamin' guitars. How about YOU?

State Of Confusion, 1983. (Craig Allen photo)

Kinks "Don't Forget To Dance" (#29/1983)

Brothers Ray and Dave Davies formed this influential rock band in London in 1963. They landed the classic hits "You Really Got Me," "All Day And All Of The Night" and "Tired Of Waiting For You" in the Top-10 in the '60s.

1970's Kinks hits include "Lola," and "(I Wish I Could Fly Like) Superman."

And...the Davies brothers came roaring back in the early 1980's with "Come Dancing" and their follow-up hit:

Just like "Come Dancing," the similarly-titled "Don't Forget To Dance" got a lot of airplay on MTV. And it, and many other Kinks hits, sounded awesome...

My concert program from 1989. (Craig Allen photo)

...when I got to see the band live in concert...

More about the Kinks, from my 1989 concert program. (Craig Allen photo)

...at the Mann in Philly a few years later.

I'm STILL keepin' it "Easy," Lionel. (Craig Allen photo)

Lionel Richie "Se La" (#20/1987)

The former lead singer of the "Commodores" was born in Tuskegee, Alabama, on June 20, 1949. Lionel Brockman Richie, Jr., grew up on the campus of the Tuskegee Institute, where his grandfather was on staff.

A tennis star in high school, Richie accepted a scholarship to Tuskegee...but dropped out after his sophomore year. For a while, he considered studying divinity. After realizing that he wasn't necessarily Episcopal church material, Lionel decided to (again) pursue his music career.

Throughout the mid 1960's (while still a student), Lionel had formed a succession of R&B bands...ultimately signing on as a singer and saxophonist with the "Commodores."

The band signed a recording contract with Atlantic Records in 1968. That deal lasted for one album...before they signed with Motown Records.

Initially, the Commodores were considered a supporting act for the Jackson 5...before they found their own sound...and mega stardom...with 1970's hits including; "Easy," "Brick House," "Three Times A Lady," "Sail on," and "Still" (to name a few).

Lionel Richie would start working on solo material in 1981...his #1 duet with Diana Ross, "Endless Love," would be a precursor of things to come. Ultimately, Lionel would part ways with the Commodores in 1982.

His solo hits would include memorable 1980's songs including "Truly," "You Are, " "My Love," "All Night Long (All Night)," "Hello," "Stuck On You," "Say You, Say Me," "Dancing On The Ceiling" and :

Sadly, "Se La" would be Lionel Richie's last major hit on the Hot 100 (He would have a few "Adult Contemporary" chart hits in the early to mid '90s).

I "slip cued" this song (as a vinyl 45 rpm record) on a New Jersey AM station, as a brand new baby DJ. After hearing all the great Commodores tunes, and Lionel's previous up-tempo hits...I have to admit that I was lukewarm on this mid-tempo single at the time.

Since then, it has all but disappeared.

Cranking it up, in the car, I've found a new respect for "Se La."

I like it much more as a song now...maybe "nostalgia" plays a part?

Plus, I am fortunate to have met Lionel Richie in the late 1990's, while I was on Philadelphia radio. I wish that I could remember what we talked about...but, I do recall that Lionel gave me 100 percent of his attention while we were chatting...that he was easy to engage (but he was soft-spoken)...kind...and very happy to pose for the prized photo that you see at the top of this article.

Nice car, Eddie! (Craig Allen photo)

Eddie Murphy "Party All The Time" (#2/1985)

Yes, that Eddie Murphy had a BIG hit record...that has been all but forgotten.

Eddie was born in Hempstead, New York, on April 3, 1961.

He burst on to the national scene, as a member of "Saturday Night Live."

As a matter of fact, during his tenure, many "critics" and viewers alike called SNL "The Eddie Murphy Show."

Soon, Hollywood would come calling...and "Beverly Hills Cop I, II & III" would fill theater seats...along with other 1980's celluloid standouts including: "Trading Places," "48 Hours," "Coming To America" and "Another 48 Hours."

And, now there's "Coming To America 2"

So...after you've conquered TV and film...what's left?

A "new" singer can't go wrong when their debut effort is written, produced and arranged by Rick James.

Watch the video, and listen to the words...it represents the 1980's attitude...perfectly.

As do the rest of these "Lost" 1980's hits.

Remember?