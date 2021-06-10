On Thursday, the Hudson Valley experienced a once-in-a-lifetime sunrise. Before Thursday, the historic sunrise occurred just twice in the past 150 years.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

A rare solar eclipse occurred on Thursday where the moon covered about 75 percent of the sun, making the sun look like a crescent sun.

A solar eclipse of this magnitude is very rare. It's happened just twice in the New York region in the last 150 years, in Sept. 1875 and October 1959, officials say.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Below are 43 stunning photos of this historic sunrise taken across the Hudson Valley.

43 Stunning Photos Show Once in a 'Lifetime' Hudson Valley Sunrise The Hudson Valley experienced a once in a "lifetime" sunrise. This historic sunrise had occurred just twice in the past 150 years. Check out these must-see photos: