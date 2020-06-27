4 Hudson Valley Hikes Named the Best in New York State

Hiking in the Hudson Valley is getting high praise.

The Hudson Valley has incredible hiking, we all know that. So when one of our local trails are named one of the best or has the best views it's no surprise. But man, is it nice that our local hiking gets the recognition it deserves. Recently, just that has happened. Four Hudson Valley hiking trails were named the best in New York State.

Hand Luggage Only, a travel blog in the U.K., put a local hike on their list of the "12 Best Hikes in New York State". As expected, places like the Adirondack Mountains and Appalachian Trail made the list. Of the 12 listed, four Hudson Valley hikes made the list. That's one-third of the trails listed. Overlook Mountain in Woodstock, Verkeerderkill Falls trail in Cragsmoor, Constitution Marsh trail in Garrison, and Breakneck Ridge between Beacon and Cold Spring all made the list of the Best Hikes in New York. Surprised? No. Honored? Of course.

A hiking trail right in the Hudson Valley recently made the list of the World's Most Romantic Hikes. Gertrude's Nose in New Paltz was competing with locations like Santorini and Australia. I think it's safe to say the Hudson Valley has incredible hiking.

What's your favorite place to hike? Comment below or on our Facebook to let us know.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: