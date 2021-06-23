3 ‘Unique’ Hudson Valley Campgrounds For Sale
Three "unique" Hudson Valley campgrounds are for sale. Each is being sold separately.
Check out below for all the info:
Cushman & Wakefield is selling three unique properties currently owned by the Greater Hudson Valley County of the Boy Scouts of America. The properties are all being sold sale separately.
Camp Bullowa is a 313-acre property located in Stony Point in Rockland County. The camp features a variety of buildings and a waterfront area on its own Lake Boyce.
Camp Bullowa
- 17 Franck Road, Stony Point, NY
- 313 acres
- Road and electrical access to the majority of camp
- 1 lake
Durland Scout Reservation is a 1,385-acre property located in Putnam Valley in Putnam County, just north of Westchester County. The property features a variety of cabins and two lakes.
Durland Scout Reservation
- 65-300 Clear Lake Road, Putnam Valley, NY
- 1,385 acres
- Roads to the majority of camp
- Utilities in main camp areas
- 9 group cabins
- 2 lakes
Camp Nooteming is a 272-acre property located in Salt Point in Dutchess County. The property has number of structures, one lake, and various athletic facilities.
Camp Nooteming
- 22-169 Camp Nooteeming Road, Salt Point, NY
- 272 acres
- 1 lake
- Road and utility access to majority of camp
- 4-Season Visitor Center
- Athletic Facilities: 16U regulation softball; swimming pool, artificial turf regulation soccer field
Prices for the campgrounds are not listed. CLICK HERE to inquire about any property.
