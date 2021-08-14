3 Must-Visit Hudson Valley Drive-Ins for the Ultimate Summer Movie Night

Nothing screams summer like a fun-filled night at the drive-in. Between the selection of food at the snack bar, the excitement in the air and watching a movie outside cuddled up in blankets, this is one of my favorite summer activities.

I love that the drive-in is for all ages and you get to see two movies for such a reasonable price.

Next time you’re heading to the drive-in, be sure to bring the following items such as bug spray, cash, blankets and pillows and extra batteries.

Here are the top 3 drive-in theaters in the Hudson Valley.

Located in Middletown, Fair Oaks Drive-In has been a part of Orange County for many years. Also, everyone that I know has gone here growing up. From what I can remember from the last time of going, try to get there a little early if there is a line.

Look at their movie lineup here.

Located in Warwick, this old-school drive-in movie theater has brought the community together for years. They have movies playing rain or shine. You can visit the showtime screenings and times here.

Located in Poughkeepsie, Overlook Drive-in Theater is known as having the largest screen in the tri-state region. They have been open since 1955 and continue to serve the community. They are also dog-friendly.

You can click here to see what movies will be playing.

Have you ever been to the drive-in theater before? What did you love most about it? Share with us on the app.

