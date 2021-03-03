$3 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Mid-Hudson Region

Two lottery tickets sold in the region this week won top prizes. One won $3 million.

A jackpot prize-winning LOTTO ticket was sold in Westchester County on Saturday. The ticket is worth $3 million, according to the New York State Lottery.

The winning numbers for Saturday's LOTTO drawing were 02-10-11-13-18-36 with a bonus number of 43, lotto officials say.

The winning ticket was sold at A-Plus located at 71 Huguenot Street in New Rochelle. The winning ticket was a Quick Pick, which means the winner allowed a computer to randomly select the numbers, according to lottery officials.

A winning Take-5 ticket for Sunday's drawing was sold in Westchester County. The winning numbers for Sunday's Take-5 drawing were 09-14-26-28-31, according to the New York State Lottery.

The grand prize-winning Take-5 ticket is worth $54,8100 and was sold at Riverside Stationery located at 786 Palisade Avenue in Yonkers, according to lotto officials.

Recently, a $2 million lotto ticket for a "second prize" was also sold in Orange County, according to the New York lottery. That ticket was for the Tuesday, Jan. 5 Mega Millions drawing.

The $2 million lotto ticket was sold at the Citgo Mart located at 28 Carpenter Avenue in Middletown, according to the state's lottery website. The winning ticket was a Quick Pick, officials say.

A $1 million "second prize" Powerball ticket was sold in Rockland County in late January. The ticket was sold at the Gulf Mart on Central Avenue in Pearl River, the New York State lottery reports.

