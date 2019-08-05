A horrific-looking car crash in Hudson Valley caused a traffic nightmare and sent three to the hospital with serious injuries.

New York State Police reports an overturned car likely struck a guard rail before rolling on its side and bursting into flames while traveling on Route 17 in Blooming Grove near Exit 129 late Sunday. The car was the only vehicle involved in the crash, police say.

The highway had to be shut down in both directions so three helicopters could land on the roadway. The highway was still shut down during the early morning hours on Monday.

Three people from inside the vehicle had to be flown to the hospital, Mark Lieb of Rockland Video Tells Hudson Valley Post.

Video at the scene of the crash can be seen below:

The cause of the crash is unclear as of this writing.

