218 Hudson Valley Residents Have Died From COVID-19

The region has lost 218 residents to COVID-19, as of this writing.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Thirty-eight Orange County residents died from coronavirus in the past few days, bringing the county total to 145 deaths, Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said in his latest COVID-19 update on Saturday.

Live Updates: Coronavirus in the Hudson Valley

Four more deaths have been reported in Ulster County, bringing the county total to 11, according to the Ulster County COVID-19 Dashboard. Sullivan County hasn't updated its dashboard since Friday. The number of deaths in the county due to COVID-19 remains at seven. Officials say the dashboard will be updated on Monday.

The New York State Department of Health reports 11 more deaths in Dutchess County and nine more deaths in Putnam County, since Hudson Valley Post's last report on Thursday. 26 Dutchess County residents and 29 Putnam County residents have died from the virus, according to the New York State Department of Health.