2020 Americade in Lake George Rescheduled

The popular motorcycle rally will take place this year.

We have a ton of motorcycle riders in the Hudson Valley and I know that a lot of them head up to Lake George every year for the big Americade bike rally that normally takes place every June, good news is that the rally is still going to take place just a bit later in the year.

According to News 10, the Village of Lake George announced on Wednesday that due to COVID-19, Americade is now being planned to take place July 21st through July 25th with a lot of safety procedures to make sure that any and all coronavirus fears are addressed.

The 2020 Americade rally this year will have some changes including, the event will be going touch less, they will have a restricted number of attendees in a given space at specific times, they will also ask any and all attendees to register online to name a few. They will be announcing soon other changes to the event to make sure that all attendees are safe.

Americade organizer Christian Dutcher told News 10 that, "“The health of our community and our guests is paramount, but it is our sincere hope that by late July, it will be possible to bring Americade back to Lake George as long as there are no federal, state or local regulations that would preclude it. We will be very sensitive to public health concerns. We will conduct Americade 2020 in a manner that is respectful of the terrible ordeal this pandemic has caused."

