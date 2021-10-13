2 New York Hometowns Among ‘Best Places to Live in the U.S’

Two hometowns from New York State, including one in the Hudson Valley, were named the two of the best places to live in the United States.

Money just released its annual best places to live list. Two places from New York, including one in the Hudson Valley, were considered by Money to be one of "The 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2021—2022."

From superb suburbs to quaint small towns, our 35th annual list highlights the places where job growth is rising, home prices are affordable, and the quality of life shines," Money states about the list.

One town from the Hudson Valley made the list.

Clarkstown from Rockland County ranked 49. Bill Murray, Mick Jagger and Rosie O'Donnell are some big-named celebrities who call Clarkstown home.

Clarkstown is on the eastern border of Rockland county. It's north of Orangetown, east of Ramapo and south of Haverstraw.

One reason Money included Clarkstown is because its home to two National Blue Ribbon-winning, Clarkstown North and Clarkstown South as well as three state parks.

We believe some other reason that makes Clarkstown a great place to live is its close proximity to Rockland Lake State Park, Edward Hopper House Museum & Study Center, Croton Gorge Park, Hook Mountain State Park and Nyack Beach State Park.

Some highly ranked restaurants include Craft Taqueria, My Father's House Southern Cusine, Rick's Club American, River Court, The Little Diner, The Dawg House, The Station Kitchen & Bar, Sazone Latin Fusion, Norcina, The Hudson House, The Burger Loft, Hudson's Mill and Harbor's Cafe.

Plainview, New York placed 47th. Fun Fact: The Long Island community was once a great source of pickles for a nearby Heinz factory.

While only one hometown from the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

