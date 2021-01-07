Someone in the Hudson Valley just won $2 million from the New York State Lottery.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now nearing half a billion dollars after no one won the jackpot during Tuesday's drawing. The prize for Friday's Mega Millions drawing is $490 million, the eighth largest prize in Mega Millions history. The cash option for Friday's drawing is expected to be $372 million.

While no one won the Mega Millions jackpot, someone in the Hudson Valley is now a millionaire. A $2 million lotto ticket for a "second prize" was sold in Orange County, according to the New York lottery.

The winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing were 20-43-51-55-57, with Mega Ball 4, according to the New York State Lottery website.

The $2 million lotto ticket was sold at the Citgo Mart located at 28 Carpenter Avenue in Middletown, according to the state's lottery website. The winning ticket was a Quick Pick, officials say.

The ticket hit on all five of the lotto numbers, 20-43-51-55-57, but did not hit the Mega Ball. Had the ticket also had the Mega Ball number of 4, the ticket sold in Middletown would have been worth $447,000 million.

It's unclear who has the winning ticket. If you have the winning ticket the New York State Lottery offers the following advice: