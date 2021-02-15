Foot of Snow Could Fall on Hudson Valley Later This Week

A second winter storm this week could bring with it a foot of more snow for the Hudson Valley.

The Weather Channel believes a winter storm on Thursday could bring with it 7 inches to over a foot of snow to the region. Below is The Weather Channel's forecast for Orange, Dutchess, Ulster, Sullivan and Putnam counties.

Orange County

Thursday Day: Watching a potential winter storm. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.

Thursday Night: Snow in the evening will become a mix of wintry precipitation overnight. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Dutchess County

Thursday Day: Watching a potential winter storm. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.

Thursday Night: 5 to 8 inches of snow expected for northern parts of Dutchess County. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected for the southern parts of Dutchess

Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Ulster County

Thursday Day: Watching a potential winter storm. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.

Thursday Night: 5 to 8 inches of snow and ice expected.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Sullivan County

Thursday Day: Watching a potential winter storm. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.

Thursday Night: Periods of snow. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.

Friday: Cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Putnam County

Thursday Day: Watching a potential winter storm. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.

Thursday Night: Snow in the evening will become a mix of wintry precipitation overnight. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Hudson Valley Weather has yet to issued snow totals for Thursday but has snow in its Five Day forecast for Thursday and Friday morning.

