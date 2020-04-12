1/3 of Renters in the U.S. Did Not Pay April Rent
Millions of people have lost their jobs because of businesses closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Market Watch, nearly one-third of U.S. renters did not pay April rent for 2020. Specifically, rent was not paid during the first week of the month by nearly one-third of U.S. apartment renters. 6.6 million workers have filed for unemployment in the U.S., according to NBC.
Have you been affected by COVID-19 and lost your job? Were you able to pay rent this month? I wish the best for you and your loved ones and hope this will all be over soon.
