12 Illegal Immigrants, Sex Offenders Arrested In New York State

ICE officials arrested 12 sex offenders who officials say are staying illegally in the Hudson Valley and across New York State.

Deportation officers for with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) New York Field Office recently arrested 12 unlawfully present noncitizens convicted of sex offenses during a nationwide enforcement effort.

ICE Arrested 12 Sex Offenders Across New York State

Protestors Rally At ICE Detention Center In New York

“The emotional damage inflicted by sexual perpetrators on their victims can last a lifetime,” said ERO New York Field Office Acting Field Office Director Kenneth Genalo said. “The work of our officers on this operation has prevented future potential victims from such harm. This invaluable contribution to community safety should be especially valued at this time of year when families all over gather to celebrate together.”

The nationwide effort resulted in a total of 138 arrests nationally, including some who had already been ordered removed from the United States but failed to depart, according to ICE officials.

"This enforcement operation was implemented to address unlawfully present noncitizens convicted of sex offenses," ICE stated.

People From Newburgh, Middletown, Spring Valley Among Those Arrested

ICE Agents Detain Suspected Undocumented Immigrants In Raids

The following people were arrested in New York:

A 39-year-old citizen of Honduras in Newburgh, New York convicted by the Supreme Court of California of felony lewd or lascivious acts with a child less than 14 years old.

A 56-year-old citizen of Mexico in Middletown, New York convicted by the Warwick Town Court of misdemeanor stalking in the third degree: cause person to fear injury/sex offense/kidnapping/death.

A 47-year-old citizen of Canada in Spring Valley, New York, convicted in the Putnam County Court of felony promotion of an obscene sexual performance by child less than 17 years of age.

A 42-year-old citizen of Bolivia in Levittown, NY, convicted by the Nassau County Court of felony rape in the first degree.

A 27-year-old citizen of Honduras in New York, convicted by the New York County Criminal Court of felony sexual abuse in the first degree: contact with victim less than 13/defendant 21 or older.

A 34-year-old citizen of Guatemala in Smithtown, New York convicted by the Suffolk County Court of rape in the third degree: victim did not consent, factor other than incapacity to consent.

A 43-year-old citizen of Haiti in Springfield Gardens, New York convicted by the Queens County Supreme Court of felony possessing sexual performance by a child.

A 46-year-old citizen of Mexico in Wyandanch, New York, was convicted in the Circuit Court of LaSalle County of felony criminal sexual assault.

A 54-year-old citizen of Uruguay in Brentwood, New York, convicted in the Suffolk County Court of felony course of sexual conduct in the second degree: actor over 17, two or more acts on a child under 13.

A 44-year-old citizen of Haiti in Queens Village, New York, was convicted in the Queens County Supreme Court of felony rape in the second degree, promoting prostitution in the second degree, and promoting prostitution in the third degree.

A 48-year-old citizen of Guyana in Brooklyn, New York convicted in the Queens County Supreme Court of felony sexual abuse in the first degree: sexual contact with an individual less than 11 years old.

A 29-year-old citizen of El Salvador in West Islip, New York, was convicted in the Nassau County First District Court of misdemeanor forcible touching, sexual abuse in the third degree and acting in manner that injured a child less than 17 years of age.

